Aktristler ile aktivistleri bir araya getiren ünlü Altın Küre Ödül Töreni dün gece yapıldı. Törende Altın Küre kazananların tam listesini aşağıda görebilirsiniz:

En İyi Film – Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Kazanan

En İyi Film – Komedi

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird — Kazanan

En İyi Film – Animasyon

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco — Kazanan

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

En İyi Film – Yabancı Dilde

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade — Kazanan

Loveless

The Square

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Kazanan

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour — Kazanan

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird — Kazanan

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist — Kazanan

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya — Kazanan

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Kazanan

En İyi Televizyon Dizisi – Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale — Kazanan

Stranger Things

This Is Us

En İyi Dizi – Komedi

Blackish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Kazanan

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

En İyi Dizi veya Film (TV için çekilen)

Big Little Lies — Kazanan

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Dizi veya Film (TV için çekilen)

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Dizi veya Film (TV için çekilen)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo — Kazanan

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Televizyon Dizisi – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — Kazanan

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Televizyon Dizisi – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — Kazanan

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

En İyi Yönetmen – Film

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water — Kazanan

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

En İyi Görüntü – Film

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

En İyi Şarkı – Film

“Home,” Ferdinand

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Remember Me,” Coco

“The Star,” The Star

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman — Kazanan

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Televizyon Dizisi – Komedi

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Kazanan

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Televizyon Dizisi – Komedi

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None — Kazanan

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace