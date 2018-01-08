Aktristler ile aktivistleri bir araya getiren ünlü Altın Küre Ödül Töreni dün gece yapıldı. Törende Altın Küre kazananların tam listesini aşağıda görebilirsiniz:
En İyi Film – Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Kazanan
En İyi Film – Komedi
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird — Kazanan
En İyi Film – Animasyon
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco — Kazanan
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
En İyi Film – Yabancı Dilde
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade — Kazanan
Loveless
The Square
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Kazanan
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks, The Post
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour — Kazanan
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Komedi
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird — Kazanan
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Komedi
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist — Kazanan
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya — Kazanan
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — Kazanan
En İyi Televizyon Dizisi – Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale — Kazanan
Stranger Things
This Is Us
En İyi Dizi – Komedi
Blackish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Kazanan
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
En İyi Dizi veya Film (TV için çekilen)
Big Little Lies — Kazanan
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Dizi veya Film (TV için çekilen)
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Dizi veya Film (TV için çekilen)
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo — Kazanan
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu Televizyon Dizisi – Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale — Kazanan
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu Televizyon Dizisi – Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — Kazanan
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
En İyi Yönetmen – Film
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water — Kazanan
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
En İyi Görüntü – Film
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
En İyi Şarkı – Film
“Home,” Ferdinand
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Remember Me,” Coco
“The Star,” The Star
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman — Kazanan
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Televizyon Dizisi – Komedi
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Kazanan
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Televizyon Dizisi – Komedi
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None — Kazanan
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace